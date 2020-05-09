Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

