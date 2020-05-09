Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Beige Book

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
Barrick Gold PT Raised to C$45.00
Barrick Gold PT Raised to C$45.00
Scotiabank Trims Air Canada Target Price to C$25.00
Scotiabank Trims Air Canada Target Price to C$25.00
Aurora Cannabis PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial
Aurora Cannabis PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$9.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$9.00
Acadian Timber Price Target Cut to C$17.00
Acadian Timber Price Target Cut to C$17.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report