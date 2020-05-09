CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.71. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,683,990.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

