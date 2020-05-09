Citigroup Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$76.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$95.42.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$68.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.64. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$105.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

In related news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

