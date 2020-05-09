Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$93.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$113.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$107.15.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$83.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer acquired 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Insiders purchased 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.