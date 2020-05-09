Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$23.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.85.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at C$22.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.