Allstate Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

