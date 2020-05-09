B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

BGS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.69. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

