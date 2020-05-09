Blackbaud, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Blackbaud in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $53.83 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,565,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

