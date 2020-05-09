KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

NYSE BSM opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

