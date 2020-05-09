BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

BMC Stock stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 51.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

