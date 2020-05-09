Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcBest Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ARCB opened at $21.50 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

