Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.