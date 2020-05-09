KeyCorp Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $44.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

