Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Reduced by Analyst

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of APTO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

