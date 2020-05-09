KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ARCB stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $4,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 84,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

