Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $182,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,386,000 after acquiring an additional 380,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

