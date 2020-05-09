Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issued By DA Davidson

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,261 shares of company stock valued at $116,552 over the last 90 days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

