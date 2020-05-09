Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.