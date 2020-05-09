Northcoast Research Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. Stephens decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

