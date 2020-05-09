Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

