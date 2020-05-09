TopBuild Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $98.94 on Friday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $11,387,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5,129.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $13,329,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 16,363.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 121,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

