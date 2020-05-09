Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CB Financial Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

CBFV stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.77.

In other CB Financial Services news, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Insiders have acquired 8,573 shares of company stock worth $172,166 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

