Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -834.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $569,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $7,559,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

