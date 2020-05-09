Beyond Meat Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

BYND stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.