GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) vs. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head to Head Survey

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Acacia Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.46 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.19 $32.84 million $1.18 58.29

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Communications 0 7 1 0 2.13

Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $67.48, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Acacia Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Communications is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -13.93% -7.01% -6.17% Acacia Communications 8.56% 9.24% 7.37%

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

