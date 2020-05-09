William Blair Weighs in on Clarivate Analytics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Clarivate Analytics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate Analytics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.59. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $20,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 399,328 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,227,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.