Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cars.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARS. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

