Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -834.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.