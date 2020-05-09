Financial Survey: Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ameri alerts:

Ameri has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ameri and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A QuickLogic 0 2 2 0 2.50

QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Ameri.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameri and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $39.92 million 0.10 -$5.60 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.66 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -2.23

Ameri has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -14.04% -48.87% -20.08% QuickLogic -149.80% -89.87% -40.81%

Summary

Ameri beats QuickLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.