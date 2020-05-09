Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.82 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 1,102,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 127,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

