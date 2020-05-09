Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

