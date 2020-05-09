Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,179. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 120,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

