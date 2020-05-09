Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,179. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 120,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allstate Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Allstate Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Blackbaud, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Blackbaud, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP
KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP
BMC Stock Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
BMC Stock Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcBest Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcBest Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report