Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

