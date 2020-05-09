Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chegg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $63.13 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -573.91, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

