Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chemung Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Tomson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,994.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth purchased 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $172,375.62. Insiders have acquired 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $506,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

