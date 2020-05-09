Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen started coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $635.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.94. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cohu by 54.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

