Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.05%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

CUBI stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.