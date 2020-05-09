Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.84-1.98 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:XHR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $925.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.