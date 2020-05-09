bluebird bio (BLUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.94) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

bluebird bio stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

