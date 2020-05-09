Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Intersect ENT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XENT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $406.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

