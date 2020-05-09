Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 396.90%.

Shares of VUZI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.91. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Vuzix in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

