Retrophin (RTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is set to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Retrophin to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Retrophin to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTRX opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTRX. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $244,444. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

