Reeds (REED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Reeds had a negative return on equity of 1,062.97% and a negative net margin of 47.64%. On average, analysts expect Reeds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reeds stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Reeds has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Reeds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

