Reeds (REED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Reeds had a negative return on equity of 1,062.97% and a negative net margin of 47.64%. On average, analysts expect Reeds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reeds stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Reeds has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Reeds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Earnings History for Reeds (NASDAQ:REED)

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chegg Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Chegg Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Cohu, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Cohu, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
bluebird bio Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
bluebird bio Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report