ProSight Global (PROS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect ProSight Global to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $9.83 on Friday. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PROS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProSight Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

