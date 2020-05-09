Leaf Group (LEAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEAF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

In other Leaf Group news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,288 shares of company stock worth $564,952.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

