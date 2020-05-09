SunTrust Banks Comments on Leggett & Platt, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE LEG opened at $29.80 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.2% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 106,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.