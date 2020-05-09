Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HALO stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

