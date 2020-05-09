Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.66.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

