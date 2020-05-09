Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661 over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

