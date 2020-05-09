DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DRH opened at $5.47 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $945.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.76.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

